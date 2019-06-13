Tatiana Maslany to voice new Orphan Black audiobook series

The episodic series will be released on audio platform Serial Box, in collaboration with Temple Street.
By Kelly Townsend
3 days ago
Orphan Black pic

The episodic series will be released on audio platform Serial Box, in collaboration with Temple Street.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN