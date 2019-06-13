Recent activism alters how execs think about kids content

Children across the world have taken inspiration from the story of teenage activist Greta Thunberg, and networks have been taking note.
By Jordan Pinto
3 days ago
IMG-5353

Children across the world have taken inspiration from the story of teenage activist Greta Thunberg, and networks have been taking note.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN