In Brief: Groupe Juste pour rire adds to exec team
Plus, Not Your Panda wins Best Canadian Film at Breakthroughs, in addition to nabbing a distributors attention, while a former Disney exec joins eOne.
Plus, Not Your Panda wins Best Canadian Film at Breakthroughs, in addition to nabbing a distributors attention, while a former Disney exec joins eOne.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN