Netflix commits funds for the next generation of Indigenous creators
The streamer announced three new partnerships with imagineNATIVE, the Indigenous Screen Office and Wapikoni Mobile at the Banff World Media Festival.
The streamer announced three new partnerships with imagineNATIVE, the Indigenous Screen Office and Wapikoni Mobile at the Banff World Media Festival.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN