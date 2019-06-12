CTV’s Transplant goes to camera

The medical drama, produced by Sphere Media Plus, is in production until Nov. 2019 and is set to air in the 2019/20 broadcast season.
By Kelly Townsend
10 mins ago
transplant-ctv

