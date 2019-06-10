Netflix partners with APFC to support francophone creators
Telefilm Canada and the CMF have also committed funding towards the first year of the professional development program.
Telefilm Canada and the CMF have also committed funding towards the first year of the professional development program.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN