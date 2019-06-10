Netflix partners with APFC to support francophone creators

Telefilm Canada and the CMF have also committed funding towards the first year of the professional development program.
By Lauren Malyk
1 hour ago
LAHQ_01 (1) Netflix

Telefilm Canada and the CMF have also committed funding towards the first year of the professional development program.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN