CMF, Shaw Rocket award $3.3M across seven projects
Jeremy and Tunebug (pictured) and Galapagos X were some of the select few that netted funding through the Kids Digital Animated Series Program.
Jeremy and Tunebug (pictured) and Galapagos X were some of the select few that netted funding through the Kids Digital Animated Series Program.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN