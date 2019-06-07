Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for May 28 to June 3, 2019
Lucifer comes in at #1, followed by The Handmaid's Tale at #2 and Stranger Things at #3.
Lucifer (Netflix) came out on top on this week’s Digital Originals chart, attracting an average of 3,721,329 demand expressions. Close behind, the #2 spot went to The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave), while Stranger Things (Netflix) earned an average of 2,822,541 expressions, landing the show at #3.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Lucifer (Netflix): 3,721,329 avg. demand expressions
2. The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave): 2,907,286
3. Stranger Things (Netflix): 2,822,541
4. Doom Patrol (Space/Crave): 2,538,452
5. Titans (Netflix): 2,230,814
6. Star Trek: Discovery (Space/Crave): 2,048,166
7. The Twilight Zone (2019,CityTV): 2,021,987
8. Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video): 1,832,663
9. Cobra Kai (YouTube Premium): 1,804,426
10. Orange Is The New Black (Netflix): 1,742,116
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Game Of Thrones: 16,057,685 avg. demand expressions
2. America’s Got Talent: 5,294,496
3. Saturday Night Live: 4,113,948
4. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 4,041,435
5. Killing Eve: 3,793,648
6. Lucifer: 3,721,329
7. Jeopardy!: 3,458,790
8. The Big Bang Theory: 3,215,595
9. The 100: 3,135,696
10. The Walking Dead: 3,087,455
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of May 28 to June 3, 2019.