Bron Creative signs $100M co-financing deal with MGM

Projects under the new deal include Legally Blonde 3, The Thomas Crown Affair and Respect starring Jennifer Hudson.
By Lauren Malyk
27 mins ago
shutterstock_tv_deal

Projects under the new deal include Legally Blonde 3, The Thomas Crown Affair and Respect starring Jennifer Hudson.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN