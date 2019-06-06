TVA Group axes 68 jobs
The company said the decision was "made necessary by numerous unfair practices that have been undermining the television industry for years."
The company said the decision was “made necessary by numerous unfair practices that have been undermining the television industry for years.”
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN