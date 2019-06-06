TVA Group axes 68 jobs

The company said the decision was "made necessary by numerous unfair practices that have been undermining the television industry for years."
By Lauren Malyk
55 mins ago
funding

The company said the decision was “made necessary by numerous unfair practices that have been undermining the television industry for years.”

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN