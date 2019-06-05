Williamson, Butler upped at Pier 21 as Barna steps back
Founder Laszlo Barna will step back from the company's day-to-day operations, while the prodco also unveiled in-development dramas with Michael Konyves and Sandra Chwialkowska.
Founder Laszlo Barna will step back from the company’s day-to-day operations, while the prodco also unveiled in-development dramas with Michael Konyves and Sandra Chwialkowska.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN