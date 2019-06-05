Upfronts ’19: Bell Media finalizes rebrand of four specialty networks

The company has officially unveiled the CTV Life, Comedy, Sci-Fi and Drama Channels.
By Bree Rody-Mantha
3 hours ago
CTV rebranded channels

The company has officially unveiled the CTV Life, Comedy, Sci-Fi and Drama Channels.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags:


,