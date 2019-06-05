MFM names Margolis acting CEO and film commissioner
Entertainment lawyer Rachel Margolis will step into into the role this June.
Entertainment lawyer Rachel Margolis will step into into the role this June.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN