Mena Massoud’s rise to fame fuels indie short curiosity

Before he starred in Aladdin, the Markham-born actor was cast in a Canadian short film and now its producers are reckoning with his unexpected success story.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago
Still 01 - Masters in Crime

Before he starred in Aladdin, the Markham-born actor was cast in a Canadian short film and now its producers are reckoning with his unexpected success story.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN