Sophie Dupuis embarks on Souterrain

The writer/director's sophomore feature is backed by SODEC, Telefilm and the Harold Greenberg Fund.
By Lauren Malyk
44 mins ago
Souterrain - Christian Leduc

The writer/director’s sophomore feature is backed by SODEC, Telefilm and the Harold Greenberg Fund.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN