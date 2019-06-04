Playback’s 5 to Watch: 2019 nominations now open We're asking you to help us find the hottest up-and-coming talent in the Canadian screen production industry. (Free to view)

It’s that time of year again: Playback is welcoming submissions for its annual 5 to Watch.

We’re looking to highlight up-and-coming stars in the Canadian screen production industry – and we need your help to do it.

In 2019, we’re particularly interested in bringing an innovation lens to the 5 to Watch and showcasing individuals who are doing things a little bit differently. Whether that’s through entrepreneurial business strategies, innovative approaches to content production or cutting-edge work in their respective field, we want to hear about what makes your nominees unique.

As always, please be prepared to thoroughly explain how your candidate has been able to distinguish themselves from others in their field.

This year’s 5 to Watch will focus on entrepreneurial emerging talent in the following categories: writers, directors, producers, executive producers/showrunners and rising talent at production companies or broadcasters.

We look forward to hearing from you, and thank you in advance for your selections.

WHO QUALIFIES?

Those who have made a significant impact or achieved remarkable success in the first few years of their career. Age is not a restriction but the length of time a nominee has been working in their field is. Mid-career and well-established professionals will NOT be eligible, even if their success is more recent. Ideally, the candidate has been in their field for less than five years.

How do I know if my nominee is eligible?

- Take a moment to consider their career path: is their success recent and early in their career?

- Is this person already well-established on the industry’s radar? Or is it someone who’s about to be on everyone’s radar?

- If they’ve won industry awards/accolades for their current profession, are they fairly recent (within the last two to three years)?

- Have they been on other similar lists and if so, was that a long time ago? If they are still in the same career, they are likely not eligible.

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINATIONS HERE

Deadline: All nominations are due by June 19