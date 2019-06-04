Peacock Alley adapts 50 Ways To Kill Your Mammy

Based on a U.K. series, the North American version sees celebrities like Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy team up with their parents for daring adventures.
By Lauren Malyk
11 mins ago
Peacock Alley -v3

