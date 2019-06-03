Deals: Farpoint, Max Films, eOne

Farpoint Films' new factual series lands U.K. distribution, Netflix acquires an upcoming Jane Campion drama and The CW asks for more Burden of Truth.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago
burden-season-two

Farpoint Films’ new factual series lands U.K. distribution, Netflix acquires an upcoming Jane Campion drama and The CW asks for more Burden of Truth.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN