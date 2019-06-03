Corus to launch 12-channel package via Amazon Prime Video Channels

StackTV will see specialty channels including Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada and W Net offered outside of a traditional cable package for the first time.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
Corus Quay - General 2

