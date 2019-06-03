Corus to launch 12-channel package via Amazon Prime Video Channels
StackTV will see specialty channels including Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada and W Net offered outside of a traditional cable package for the first time.
StackTV will see specialty channels including Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada and W Net offered outside of a traditional cable package for the first time.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN