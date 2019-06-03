Domestic prodcos stretched thin under talent crunch
As the production volume in Canada continues to surge, Sean Buckley, Daniel Bekerman and Vince Commisso discuss how they're working around the domestic talent shortage.
As the production volume in Canada continues to surge, Sean Buckley, Daniel Bekerman and Vince Commisso discuss how they’re working around the domestic talent shortage.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN