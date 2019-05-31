Twitter Canada launches Originals banner for social content

The social platform is expanding its partnership with Corus Entertainment's in-house digital agency so.da as it looks to pull more brands toward original content.
By Jordan Pinto
19 mins ago
Twitter Fronts 2019

