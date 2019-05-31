In brief: Indian Horse creates $15.3M in economic output
CBC/Radio-Canada partners with the Canada Council for the Arts on a new initiative, plus Corus will integrate Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge into its programming.
CBC/Radio-Canada partners with the Canada Council for the Arts on a new initiative, plus Corus will integrate Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge into its programming.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN