Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for May 21 to 27, 2019
Stranger Things comes in at #1, followed by Lucifer at #2 and The Handmaid's Tale at #3.
Stranger Things attracted an average of 4,173,662 demand expressions on this week’s Digital Demand Hot Sheet, landing the supernatural drama at #1 on the Digital Originals chart and at #5 on the Overall TV Shows list. On the Digital Original front, shows like Lucifer, The Handmaid’s Tale, Doom Patrol, Titans, Star Trek: Discovery and Cobra Kai continued to stay strong.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Stranger Things (Netflix): 4,173,662 avg. demand expressions
2. Lucifer (Netflix): 3,661,170
3. The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave): 2,867,279
4. Doom Patrol (Space/Crave): 2,784,971
5. Titans (Netflix): 2,608,149
6. Orange Is The New Black (Netflix): 2,583,602
7. Star Trek: Discovery (Space/Crave): 2,153,790
8. Black Mirror (Netflix): 2,116,553
9. Cobra Kai (YouTube Premium): 1,952,515
10. The Twilight Zone (2019, CityTV): 1,923,091
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Game Of Thrones: 30,816,442 avg. demand expressions
2. The Voice: 4,760,364
3. Saturday Night Live: 4,595,712
4. Killing Eve: 4,197,096
5. Stranger Things: 4,173,662
6. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 3,915,080
7. The Big Bang Theory: 3,857,923
8. American Idol: 3,742,505
9. Lucifer: 3,661,170
10. Riverdale: 3,471,711
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of May 21 to 27, 2019.