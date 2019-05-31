Corus sets specialty lineup for 2019/20
W Network's drama pick ups included Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene, with Corus adding around 30 new titles in total across its specialty portfolio.
W Network’s drama pick ups included Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene, with Corus adding around 30 new titles in total across its specialty portfolio.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN