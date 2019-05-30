Upfronts ’19: Global sets Nurses, Departure debuts for midseason
Corus' 2019/20 schedule includes a 40-title slate of Canadian projects, including more than 10 unscripted properties and a trio of new shows from Nelvana.
Corus’ 2019/20 schedule includes a 40-title slate of Canadian projects, including more than 10 unscripted properties and a trio of new shows from Nelvana.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN