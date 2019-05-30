Upfronts ’19: Citytv adds Dead Still, Vagrant Queen to midseason

Rogers also renewed Shaftesbury's Hudson and Rex, while there were a number of significant changes to its roster of international acquisitions.
By Jordan Pinto
38 mins ago
Dead Still pic

Rogers also renewed Shaftesbury’s Hudson and Rex, while there were a number of significant changes to its roster of international acquisitions.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN