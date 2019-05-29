Cineflix Rights hires Felicia Litovitz to expand North American portfolio

Litovitz, who formerly worked at Fremantle and Corus, has been appointed to the newly created role of VP, acquisitions, North America.
By Kelly Townsend
40 mins ago

