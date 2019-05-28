Blue Ice Docs lands Canadian rights to three documentaries

Among the slate is Laurie Lynd's Killing Patient Zero, which had its world premiere at the 2019 Hot Docs festival.
By Kelly Townsend
38 mins ago

Among the slate is Laurie Lynd’s Killing Patient Zero, which had its world premiere at the 2019 Hot Docs festival.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN