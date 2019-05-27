CBC retools Battle of the Blades for 2019 return
The original Canadian format returns this fall, five years after its initial cancellation, in a drastically different TV environment than the one in which it was conceived.
The original Canadian format returns this fall, five years after its initial cancellation, in a drastically different TV environment than the one in which it was conceived.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN