Awards roundup: La femme de mon frere wins coup de coeur at Cannes
The Leo Awards also saw projects like I Am MLK Jr., Finding Big Country and Animal Behaviour pick up prizes.
The Leo Awards also saw projects like I Am MLK Jr., Finding Big Country and Animal Behaviour pick up prizes.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN