Programmer profile: Blue Ant Media

Execs Jamie Schouela and Sam Linton discuss commissioning strategies for the company's Canadian specialty channels, Cottage Life, Makeful and T+E.
By Jordan Pinto
42 mins ago

Execs Jamie Schouela and Sam Linton discuss commissioning strategies for the company’s Canadian specialty channels, Cottage Life, Makeful and T+E.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN