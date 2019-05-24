Omnifilm options The Birth House

Little Dog showrunner Sherry White and writer Kerri MacDonald are on board to adapt the novel into a TV series.
By Lauren Malyk
10 mins ago

Little Dog showrunner Sherry White and writer Kerri MacDonald are on board to adapt the novel into a TV series.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN