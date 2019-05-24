Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for May 14 to 20, 2019
Lucifer comes in at #1, followed by The Handmaid's Tale at #2 and Titans at #3.
The week of May 14 to 20th saw Lucifer (Netflix) earn an average of 3,952,157 demand expressions, landing the supernatural show at #1 on the Digital Original chart and at #9 on the Overall TV show list. Meanwhile, The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave), Titans (Netflix), Doom Patrol (Space/Crave), Star Trek: Discovery (Space/Crave) and Cobra Kai (YouTube Premium) continued to see strong demand from Canadian audiences.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Lucifer (Netflix): 3,952,157 avg. demand expressions
2. The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave): 2,840,468
3. Titans (Netflix): 2,467,309
4. Doom Patrol (Space/Crave): 2,279,414
5. Star Trek: Discovery (Space/Crave): 2,174,881
6. Black Mirror (Netflix): 2,165,352
7. Cobra Kai (YouTube Premium): 2,146,482
8. Stranger Things (Netflix): 1,999,615
9. The Twilight Zone (2019, CityTV): 1,960,007
10. The Good Fight (W Network): 1,775,115
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Game Of Thrones: 38,160,480
2. The Big Bang Theory: 5,693,088
3. Saturday Night Live: 5,642,635
4. Riverdale: 4,618, 221
5. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 4,592,757
6. American Idol: 3,998,887
7. The Voice: 3,979, 320
8. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,970,656
9. Lucifer: 3,952,157
10. Killing Eve: 3,825,823
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of May 14 to 20, 2019.