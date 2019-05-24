Half a century of The Characters
As the talent agency reaches its 50th anniversary, Jennifer and Larry Goldhar reflect on how the business came into existence and how it has adapted in a shifting environment.
As the talent agency reaches its 50th anniversary, Jennifer and Larry Goldhar reflect on how the business came into existence and how it has adapted in a shifting environment.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN