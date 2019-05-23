In brief: Kari Skogland suits up for Marvel series

Plus: A Corus production exec shifts to development role at Nelvana and The Northwoods finds its leads.
By Playback Staff
60 mins ago

Plus: A Corus production exec shifts to development role at Nelvana and The Northwoods finds its leads.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN