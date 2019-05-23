CRTC renews OMNI Regional’s must-carry status

After examining eight applications for a national multi-ethnic service, the commission said the Rogers-owned service best met its criteria.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
TV pic

After examining eight applications for a national multi-ethnic service, the commission said the Rogers-owned service best met its criteria.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN