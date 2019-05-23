Canada’s Worst Driver ends after 14 seasons

Launched in 2005, the format adaptation became one of the longest-running unscripted series in Canadian television.
By Jordan Pinto
19 mins ago

Launched in 2005, the format adaptation became one of the longest-running unscripted series in Canadian television.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN