Quebecor Content greenlights Brooklyn Nine-Nine adaptation

Patrick Huard, who wrote and starred in both Bon Cop Bad Cop films, will direct the French-language version of the TV comedy.
By Jordan Pinto
2 hours ago
Brooklyn Nine-Nine

