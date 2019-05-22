Deals: Prospero, Scythia, Wattpad

Prospero signs a first-look deal with the Soska sisters, Sierra/Affinity boards Scythia Films' Slash/Back, and more.
By Playback Staff
1 hour ago
RABID release pic

Prospero signs a first-look deal with the Soska sisters, Sierra/Affinity boards Scythia Films’ Slash/Back, and more.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN