Syfy heads to space with live-action TV adaptation of Vagrant Queen
Produced by Blue Ice Pictures, the space opera sees Jem Garrard serve as showrunner alongside an all-female team of writers and directors.
Produced by Blue Ice Pictures, the space opera sees Jem Garrard serve as showrunner alongside an all-female team of writers and directors.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN