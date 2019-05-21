Syfy heads to space with live-action TV adaptation of Vagrant Queen

Produced by Blue Ice Pictures, the space opera sees Jem Garrard serve as showrunner alongside an all-female team of writers and directors.
By Lauren Malyk
5 hours ago

Produced by Blue Ice Pictures, the space opera sees Jem Garrard serve as showrunner alongside an all-female team of writers and directors.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN