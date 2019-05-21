Scott Brothers Entertainment to be honoured at 2019 Rockies
The prodco will receive the Innovative Producer Award at the BANFF ceremony, while additional winners include Kristin Kreuk, Paul Feig, Jed Mercurio and Bill Hader.
The prodco will receive the Innovative Producer Award at the BANFF ceremony, while additional winners include Kristin Kreuk, Paul Feig, Jed Mercurio and Bill Hader.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN