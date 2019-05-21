Scott Brothers Entertainment to be honoured at 2019 Rockies

The prodco will receive the Innovative Producer Award at the BANFF ceremony, while additional winners include Kristin Kreuk, Paul Feig, Jed Mercurio and Bill Hader.
By Kelly Townsend
5 hours ago

