Corus Entertainment picks Guru Studio’s Pikwik

The preschool series will launch on Treehouse next year to coincide with its U.S. debut on Disney Junior.
By Lauren Malyk
4 hours ago
GURU STUDIO - PIKWIK_PRESS IMAGE

The preschool series will launch on Treehouse next year to coincide with its U.S. debut on Disney Junior.

