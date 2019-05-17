Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for May 7 to 13, 2019
Lucifer's return comes in at #1, followed by Cobra Kai at #2 and Doom Patrol at #3.
The week of May 7 to 13, 2019 saw season four of Lucifer (Netflix) generate 4,106,933 average demand expressions, landing the supernatural series at #1 on the Top 10 Digital Original chart. Meanwhile, Cobra Kai (YouTube Premium) came in at #2 with 2,565,812 expressions, followed by Doom Patrol (Space/Crave) at #3.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Lucifer (Netflix): 4,106,933 avg. demand expressions
2. Cobra Kai (YouTube Premium): 2,565,812
3. Doom Patrol (Space/Crave): 2,543,139
4. Star Trek: Discovery (Space/Crave): 2,341,502
5. Titans (Netflix): 2,310,100
6. The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave): 2,289,174
7. The Twilight Zone (2019, Citytv): 2,061,119
8. The Act (Starz): 1,802,362
9. The Good Fight (W Network): 1,680,497
10. The Umbrella Academy (Netflix): 1,560,318
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Game Of Thrones: 34,192,405
2. Saturday Night Live: 6,664,270
3. Lucifer: 4,106,933
4. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,938,191
5. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 3,748,543
6. Riverdale: 3,729,799
7. American Idol: 3,684,643
8. The Voice: 3,284,352
9. The Big Bang Theory: 3,225,618
10. Killing Eve: 3,060,344
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of May 7 to 13, 2019.