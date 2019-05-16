Women make gains in film and TV jobs, but gaps in diversity are vast

A report from Women in View shows that the industry has a long way to go for Indigenous and diverse women, but suggests placing women in senior positions is a key solution.
By Kelly Townsend
4 days ago
shutterstock_women work

A report from Women in View shows that the industry has a long way to go for Indigenous and diverse women, but suggests placing women in senior positions is a key solution.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN