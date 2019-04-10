BANFF to host Jed Mercurio’s first North American engagement

The U.K. showrunner behind Bodyguard and Line of Duty will take part in the festival's 'In Conversation With' series.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago

The U.K. showrunner behind Bodyguard and Line of Duty will take part in the festival’s ‘In Conversation With’ series.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN