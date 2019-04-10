BANFF to host Jed Mercurio’s first North American engagement
The U.K. showrunner behind Bodyguard and Line of Duty will take part in the festival's 'In Conversation With' series.
The U.K. showrunner behind Bodyguard and Line of Duty will take part in the festival’s ‘In Conversation With’ series.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN