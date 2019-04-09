Will new CMF guidelines be a boon for Canadian screenwriters?
WGC's Maureen Parker talks to Playback about how the Early Stage Development program could benefit domestic showrunners and writers.
WGC’s Maureen Parker talks to Playback about how the Early Stage Development program could benefit domestic showrunners and writers.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN