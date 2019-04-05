TV revenues up 5% for Corus in Q2

An uptick in TV ad spending continued to be the main driver, with overall revenues hitting $353.5 million.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago

An uptick in TV ad spending continued to be the main driver, with overall revenues hitting $353.5 million.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN