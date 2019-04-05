Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for March 26 to April 1, 2019
Stranger Things comes in at #1, followed by The Umbrella Academy at #2 and The OA at #3.
Netflix’s Stranger Things topped the Digital Originals chart this week, attracting an average of 3,293,595 demand expressions. Meanwhile, Toronto-shot supernatural series The Umbrella Academy (#2), which recently received a greenlight for season two, earned 2,966,827 expressions. The show is set to return to the city this summer. Other Toronto-shot series like Star Trek: Discovery and The Handmaid’s Tale landed at #4 and #8, respectively.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Stranger Things (Netflix): 3,293,595 avg. demand expressions
2. The Umbrella Academy (Netflix): 2,966,827
3. The OA (Netflix): 2,732,612
4. Star Trek: Discovery (Space/Crave): 2,544,742
5. Queer Eye (Netflix):2,261,367
6. Doom Patrol (Space/Crave): 2,114,030
7. The Act (STARZ): 2,050,978
8. The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave): 1,961,773
9. Love, Death & Robots (Netflix): 1,610,649
10. The Grand Tour (Amazon Prime Video): 1,504,645
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Game Of Thrones: 9,619,000
2. The Walking Dead: 5,809,593
3. Grey’s Anatomy: 4,030,603
4. American Idol: 3,756,538
5. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 3,688,554
6. Saturday Night Live: 3,679,450
7. Riverdale: 3,399,676
8. Stranger Things: 3,293,595
9. The Umbrella Academy: 2,966,827
10. RuPaul’s Drag Race: 2,867,587
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of Feb. 26 to March 4, 2019.