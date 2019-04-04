How Nurses subverts the typical medical procedural model

Creator and showrunner Adam Pettle shares how he built his most diverse writers' room yet to create a new kind of medical drama.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago
nurses-first-look-01

Creator and showrunner Adam Pettle shares how he built his most diverse writers’ room yet to create a new kind of medical drama.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN