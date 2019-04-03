Lionsgate pacts with Victor Loewy, Mongrel and Cineplex

Through the deal Loewy, Cineplex and Mongrel will jointly handle the Canadian theatrical distribution of films either acquired or produced by Lionsgate.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago

Through the deal Loewy, Cineplex and Mongrel will jointly handle the Canadian theatrical distribution of films either acquired or produced by Lionsgate.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN