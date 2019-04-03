Lionsgate pacts with Victor Loewy, Mongrel and Cineplex
Through the deal Loewy, Cineplex and Mongrel will jointly handle the Canadian theatrical distribution of films either acquired or produced by Lionsgate.
Through the deal Loewy, Cineplex and Mongrel will jointly handle the Canadian theatrical distribution of films either acquired or produced by Lionsgate.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN